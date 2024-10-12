Health

Vermont Health Commissioner issues statement on decade’s first EEE case

The northeastern US state reported its first EEE death since 2012 in September 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Vermont Health Commissioner issues statement on decade’s first EEE case
Vermont Health Commissioner issues statement on decade’s first EEE case 

Vermont Health Commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, addressed the states’ first reported death since 2012 on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The officials stated that the deceased was a 70-year-old male residing in the Chittenden County of Vermont, who was hospitalized in late August. He reportedly passed away at the hospital the next month, in September.

Speaking on the death, the state health commissioner said, “I extend my condolences to the family and all impacted by this sad event. This is a heartbreaking reminder that while infection with the virus that causes EEE remains rare, this disease can have serious consequences.”

This case marks Vermont’s second reported EEE case in 2024, with the first one reported earlier in August, who recovered later.

In his statement, Dr. Levine also said that unfortunately there is no treatment available for the infectious disease uptil now, and if someone gets infected, the healthcare staff can only provide “supportive care.”

“While I want them to be reassured the risk remains low, and it’s even a little lower because of the weather, I don’t want them to feel like it’s absent. Certainly, in the communities that we’ve labeled as high risk, because of a case of triple-e or because of the mosquito trap data, people should still use precautions,” he added.

As per the Health Department, safety precautions for EEE includes using EPA registered repellant, wearing full covering clothes, and staying inside in the evening.

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife

Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke

Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Health News

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Nobel Prize in Medicine 2024: US scientists win for microRNA discovery
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Top 3 superfoods to speed up COVID, cold, or flu recovery
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
FDA greenlights combined COVID-19 and Flu test for at-home use
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
World Mental Health Day: Tips to improve employees mental health
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
New study reveals link between multiple sclerosis and cancer risk
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
The science of being wrong yet insisting we’re right
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
New Zealand, Australia to take measures amid looming bird flu threat
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
How to transform stress into positive energy? Find out
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
AstraZeneca seals $1.92 billion licensing deal with Hong Kong’s CSPC
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Mpox outbreak: Congo initiates first vaccination campaign
Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks
Crucial things to know after breast cancer diagnosis