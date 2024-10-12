Jennifer Lopez never wanted to divorce Ben Affleck?

Entertainment

Ben Affleck’s insider recently revealed that the actor believes Jennifer Lopez’s divorce remarks are a publicity stunt

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck was not what she wanted!

The Unstoppable actress filed for divorce from the Argo actor on their second wedding anniversary and has recently opened up about her outlook on life after the split in a recent interview.

However, as per an insider, JLo “didn’t want to file for divorce” but she had to as the Atlas actress felt like “she had no choice. Nothing was gonna change with Ben,” reported PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, another source close to the estranged couple revealed that the actress is not bitter over her failed marriage with Affleck, as she is all set to move forward as a single woman, with her career being first in the priority list.

“She was very upset about [their split],” said the source, adding, “But true to her positive outlook on life, she's moving forward with optimism. Instead of feeling like she's fallen flat on her face, she sees it was meant to be. She's taking time for herself right now.”

The source also said that Jennifer Lopez is choosing to remember only good memories with Ben Affleck as the actress knows that she lives a privileged life in so many ways, for which JLo feels grateful.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who were lovingly dubbed Bennifer, stayed in an on-and-off relationship before getting married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

On August 20, 2024, the actress single-handedly filed for divorce from Affleck.

