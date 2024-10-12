Royal

King Charles snubs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in upcoming Christmas invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got snubbed by Royal family, but received an invitation from the Spencer family

  • October 12, 2024


King Charles has sent out invitation for this year's Sandringham Christmas gathering, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not make it to the list.

According to Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got snubbed by Royal family, but they have received an invitation to spend Christmas with the Spencer family at Althorp.

However, according to a well-placed source, it's unlikely they will travel to the UK this December.

"Harry and Meghan are not going to spend Christmas with the Spencers or the Royal Family this year," they claimed.

The source added, "It's just not an option with the children at the moment due to what's been going on with their security.

Moreover, the Sandringham Christmas dinner will still be a grand affair, with King Charles and Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren in attendance. 

"There will be a large number of people present at this year's dinner. It was trailed in the ballroom for the first time last year and proved a big success so this year will be held in a similar fashion," they shared.

Princess Beatrice will also debut her baby bump and daughter Sienna at the gathering.

