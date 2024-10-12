Cardi B finds her potential new date on birthday amid Offset split

Cardi B has finally found her potential new date after Offset split!
The rapper took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a video of sweet gifts and flowers she received on her 32nd birthday.
In the clips, Cardi’s eldest daughter Kulture could be seen beaming with joy as the rappers entered in what appeared to be the hall of their home.
“Thank you, baby!” Cardi said as she saw the décor and gift.
“My daughter got me these balloons,” she said, adding, “And these flowers,” as she showed her followers a beautiful bouquet of pink roses with a note placed on them.
Cardi then flaunted a handmade card with a blue heart made of stickers, some little hands inside it and a note.
“Wave did this for me,” she said referencing her son.
Cardi then panned the camera over to another large bouquet of light pink roses which she recieved from the rapper Lizzo.
"Yo, one thing about Lizzo, she's gonna get me some flowers," Cardi said, adding,"Lizzo needs to be my man.”
"Me and @lizzobeeating need to date now,” she captioned the video tagging Lizzo.
Cardi B previously collaborated on Lizzo's 2021 track Rumors.
The rapper celebrated her 32nd birthday on Friday, October 1.