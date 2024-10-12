Royal

King Felipe ends government rivalry with National Day Parade

King Felipe’s marks significant political development despite rain on his celebratory parade

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
King Felipe's marks significant political development despite rain on his celebratory parade
King Felipe’s marks significant political development despite rain on his celebratory parade

King Felipe’s program for Spain’s National Day turned out to be a bright spectacle with one rare happening despite stormy skies disturbing the event.

The grand ceremony was followed today, on October 12, where His Majesty his Spanish Army’s Captain General uniform while daughter Princess Leonor was dressed in a midshipman attire.

As per VoA News, they paid a tribute to fallen soldiers of the nations, showing that there’s a close connection established between the crown and its armed forces.

It however rained on the military parade as an unexpected storm swept the skies, painting it with red and yellow to reflect the Spanish flag.

Due to this, the much-discussed parachute jump was called off, which left spectators disappoint, although they gathered their spirits back looking at the 1.5 km long parade.

This year’s Spanish National Day celebration served as a big stage for resolving political tensions between King Felipe, Catalan Government, and the armed forces.

For the very first time in 14 years, President Salvador Illa attended the ceremony, signaling an end to his rivalry with Catalonia.

The day carried on with King Felipe and Queen Letizia being rewarded military honors before hosting a great reception “to bring Spanish elite together.”

Royal News

