Entertainment

Kanye West ‘confessed to drugging, raping’ assistant in new lawsuit

Kanye West’s ‘sick explicit obsessions’ disclosed in lawsuit filed by assisstant Lauren Pisciotta

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024


Kanye West’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta has filed a lawsuit against him for “drugging and raping” her at a party he hosted with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The influencer claimed that the rapper harassed and stalked her during the time she worked for him from 2021 to 2022.

Per Daily Mail, the case was updated on Friday, October 11, with dozens of disturbing claims coming out.

Lauren Pisciotta alleged that Kanye West has “sick sexual obsessions” and a “fetish for sleeping with his targets’ mothers.”

Quite shockingly, she claimed that he wants to spend a night in bed with Bianca Censori’s mother Alexandra Censori as well!

With this, her other most serious claim is that the artist “drugged and raped her,” and confessed to it himself.

The ex-assistant met Kanye West when a musician client of hers was invited to a party he co-hosted with close friend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

At the bash, he announced that everyone will “drink to stay,” soon handing a beverage to her himself.

After taking a few sips, Lauren Pisciotta “suddenly started to feel disorientated and... began to slip into an altered and highly impaired state.”

“She felt less in control of her body and speech and that is where [her] memories of the night escape her,” the lawsuit narrated.

Cut to the next day, the influencer felt “ashamed and embarrassed that she couldn’t remember the evening. And the musician client refused to discuss what happened to her.”

Lauren Pisciotta however thought she was drugged by some studio assistant and hadn’t been sexually abused at all until Kanye West allegedly admitted to raping her before firing her.

