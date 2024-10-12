Entertainment

Liam Hemsworth ignites romance with Laura Dern after ‘no plans to marry’ Gabrielle Brooks

Liam Hemsworth raised eyebrows with Laura Dern following Miley Cyrus, Gabrielle Brooks connection

  • October 12, 2024
Liam Hemsworth is hitting up romance tattles with his Lonely Planet co-star days after rumours about a re-connection with ex-wife Miley Cyrus and “no plans to marry girlfriend” Gabrielle Brooks were reported.

Per Daily Mail, he and Laura Dern didn’t let their 23 year age gap come in between as they got hot and heavy in racy scenes for their recently released movie.

Clips from the highly passionate film show the duo hungrily lunging at each other, and according to the actor himself, it wasn’t a struggle at all because they have “great chemistry.”

In a new interview, he told People Magazine, “[We] didn’t know each other beforehand. It was weird. It felt like we’d known each other for a long time.”

“And there was this instant trust there… and connection. As we worked together, that just grew and evolved,” Liam Hemsworth admitted.

Reflecting back on his time with Laura Dern during the shoot of these steamy scenes, he gave some more to the audience.

“We had such a great time doing this project together. And it was a really unexpected, wonderful surprise to work with someone that I was already such a big fan of,” the Australia hunk added.

As the marketing of Lonely Planet was going on, US Weekly reported in July 2024 that Liam Hemsworth has “no plans at all” to marry girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, who he has been dating for over four years now.

