Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West faces new allegations from his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, after sexual harassment lawsuit

  by Web Desk
  October 13, 2024
Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother

Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who previously filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him, has come out again with even more shocking allegations.

Previously, Pisciotta alleged that the rapper sent her inappropriate text messages throughout her time at Yeezy, where she also served as Chief of Staff.

According to new legal documents obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, Pisciotta alleges that the Yeezy founder texted her about a conversation he had with his wife, Bianca Censori, about her mother.

Pisciotta claimed in new lawsuit that on September 28, 2022, Kanye "boasted" to her about a "sexual conversation between him and Bianca Censori, where he proclaims he wants to have sex with her mother who was visiting Los Angeles from Australia."

To note, at the time of this alleged incident West and Censori hadn't married yet.

She also alleged that in one of text messages, Kanye said to Censori, "I wanna f*** your mom before she leaves."

According to Pisciotta, the rapper sent her a screenshot of the message, saying, "Just took the toxicities up a level."

The new lawsuit comes after Kanye West and Bianca Censori debunked divorce rumors with a Tokyo shopping trip.

