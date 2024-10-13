Entertainment

Taylor Swift takes big step to make Travis Kelce feel special after birthday miss

Travis Kelce celebrated his 35th birthday without his girlfriend Taylor Swift

  • October 13, 2024
Taylor Swift has taken a major step in her relationship with Travis Kelce to make him feel more special after missing his 35th birthday celebration.

As per Page Six, the insider shared that the Lover crooner with her father Scott Swift hosted a dinner fo tight end and his family along with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at sushi hotspot Noka.

The tipster revealed that it was a very private gathering at a very early night since the Kansas City Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints the next day.

However, the outlet reported that the restaurant did not comment on this matter.

Notably, the restaurant, which offers rolls and main dishes such as miso cod and dry-aged duck, is not open on Sundays but can be reserved for private functions.

But some sources suggest that it never actually happened as it was disclosed by someone that they believed Swift wasn't in town until Monday.

The Instagram gossip site DeuxMoi shared that the couple had previously dined at the local hot spot late last month, when they closed their doors, saying they were doing maintenance.

Brittany also held her birthday at the same place as the source shared.

Earlier, on Saturday, Travis celebrated his birthday with his brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie, and pal Mahomes at Zac Townsend’s comedy show at the Midland Theater in Kansas City.

Entertainment News

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Scarlett Johansson drinks to Ariana Grande at ‘SNL’ after party
The Weeknd dethrones himself with record-breaking milestone
Chris Brown concert faces criticism after his history of violence against women
Taylor Swift hints at major announcement during romantic dinner with Travis Kelce
'Dune 2' director shares rare insight into filming spectacular sandworm scene
Austin Abrams gushes over working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney in 'Wolfs'
Al Pacino reveals he was nearly fired from 'The Godfather'
Matt Damon steps in to resolve Casey Affleck, Joaquin Phoenix rift
Louis Partridge addresses girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo's 'So American' inspiration theories
Ariana Grande slays 'SNL' with Britney Spears, Celion Dion, Miley Cyrus’s imitations
Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother