Taylor Swift takes big step to make Travis Kelce feel special after birthday miss

Taylor Swift has taken a major step in her relationship with Travis Kelce to make him feel more special after missing his 35th birthday celebration.
As per Page Six, the insider shared that the Lover crooner with her father Scott Swift hosted a dinner fo tight end and his family along with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at sushi hotspot Noka.
The tipster revealed that it was a very private gathering at a very early night since the Kansas City Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints the next day.
However, the outlet reported that the restaurant did not comment on this matter.
Notably, the restaurant, which offers rolls and main dishes such as miso cod and dry-aged duck, is not open on Sundays but can be reserved for private functions.
But some sources suggest that it never actually happened as it was disclosed by someone that they believed Swift wasn't in town until Monday.
The Instagram gossip site DeuxMoi shared that the couple had previously dined at the local hot spot late last month, when they closed their doors, saying they were doing maintenance.
Brittany also held her birthday at the same place as the source shared.
Earlier, on Saturday, Travis celebrated his birthday with his brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie, and pal Mahomes at Zac Townsend’s comedy show at the Midland Theater in Kansas City.