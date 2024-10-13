Matt Damon steps in to resolve Casey Affleck, Joaquin Phoenix rift

Matt Damon is reportedly struggling to mediate between the intense feud between close friends Casey Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix.
A colleague of The Instigator star shared with In Touch Weekly, “Matt is thinking about the future and he’s focused on the amazing opportunities that could arise if Joaquin and Casey finally put their beef aside and make up.”
The insider continued, “Matt wants to fix this, and he wants to do it soon,” adding “But Matt’s fatal flaw is his optimism and even though he had known Joaquin and Casey for 35 years, this isn’t an easy fix.”
They shared, “Why now? Matt’s personality has kind of changed since he and Ben started their new studio, Artists Equity. He’s thinking about legacy and he’s all about building bridges and forging new alliances among his peers and colleagues.”
It is pertinent to mention here that the Joker star had good ties with Matt’s best friend Ben Affleck's brother, Casey.
Casey and Joaquin first met on the set of To Die For and became fast friends.
The two used to live in the same building in New York City and also have matching tattoos while on vacation in Italy.
Joaquin's sister, Summer Phoenix, was married to Casey for nine years, from 2006 to 2017.
But in November 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, the Gladiator star admitted his estranged relationship and did not talk to him for “many years.”
“My sister and him divorced,” Joaquin told the outlet, adding, “And I haven’t spoken directly to him or indirectly in a long time. Three or four years.”