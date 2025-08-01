Home / Entertainment

Diddy stays behind bars as prosecutors seek years-long sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' case prosecutors argued against his $50 million bail bid as he awaits sentencing this fall

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been denied bail as federal prosecutors push for a lengthy prison sentence, citing the severity of the charges and concerns he may flee or interfere with the investigation.

On Thursday, in a written submission of federal court, officials made arguments against the disgraced music mogul's $50 million bail bid as he awaits sentencing this fall.

Combs, 55, was cleared from racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges which led to potential life prison terms, in early July.

He faced the charges of organizing travel for sexual partners, both male and female for the filming purpose of, resulting in two prostitution-related charges.

Notably, the prostitution-related charges carry a potential maximum 10 years in prison.

After the verdict was made public the prosecutors mentioned that federal guidelines intended to ensure fairness would likely suggest a four- to five-year prison term.

But on Thursday, the prosecutors believed that the guidelines range "will be substantially higher," due to the raising risk of Combs will be flee.

The judge keep the flexibility to impose a sentence and is not obligated to follow the suggested framework.

But according to the Bad Boy Records founder's defense team, the expected result under the guidelines is a sentence between 21 and 27 months.

On the day of the verdict, prosecutors received a triumph in a bail fight following a defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo argued Combs should be freed immediately on bail.

