Entertainment

Al Pacino reveals he was nearly fired from 'The Godfather'

Al Pacino revealed 'Paramount didn’t want me' in 1972's 'The Godfather'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Al Pacino reveals he was nearly fired from The Godfather
Al Pacino reveals he was nearly fired from 'The Godfather'

Al Pacino, who is still ruling the hearts of fans for his breakthrough performance in The Godfather even after almost 50 years, has made shocking revelation about the film.

In his new memoir Sonny Boy, the Academy Award winner revealed that the mafia drama nearly replaced him.

“Paramount didn’t want me to play Michael Corleone,” he wrote in an excerpt shared by The Guardian.

Pacino continued, “They wanted Jack Nicholson. They wanted Robert Redford. They wanted Warren Beatty or Ryan O’Neal.”

“But here’s the secret: Francis wanted me. He wanted me and I knew that,” wrote Pacino. “And there’s nothing like when a director wants you,” he added.

He further recalled that after some time of filming, Paramount was once again questioned if he was the right choice for Michael Corleone.

“Finally, Francis determined that something had to be done. … At this point we had been shooting The Godfather for about a week and a half. And Francis said, ‘Well, you’re not cutting it,” Pacino added.

The director then moved to the filming of the Italian restaurant scene, where Michael Corleone seeks revenge.

“Then Francis showed the restaurant scene to the studio, and when they looked at it, something was there. Because of that scene I just performed, they kept me in the film. So I didn’t get fired from The Godfather,” he wrote.

Al Pacino’s portrayal of Michael Corleone earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

He also received a Best Actor for The Godfather Part II.

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Entertainment News

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Scarlett Johansson drinks to Ariana Grande at ‘SNL’ after party
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
The Weeknd dethrones himself with record-breaking milestone
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Chris Brown concert faces criticism after his history of violence against women
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift hints at major announcement during romantic dinner with Travis Kelce
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
'Dune 2' director shares rare insight into filming spectacular sandworm scene
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Austin Abrams gushes over working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney in 'Wolfs'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Matt Damon steps in to resolve Casey Affleck, Joaquin Phoenix rift
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Louis Partridge addresses girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo's 'So American' inspiration theories
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ariana Grande slays 'SNL' with Britney Spears, Celion Dion, Miley Cyrus’s imitations
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift takes big step to make Travis Kelce feel special after birthday miss
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke