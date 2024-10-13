Trending

'Jafaa': Mawra Hocane's performance as victim of domestic abuse 'truly heartbreaking'

Mawra Hocane starred opposite actor Mohib Mirza in the drama serial 'Jafaa'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Mawra Hocane starred opposite actor Mohib Mirza in the drama serial Jafaa
Mawra Hocane starred opposite actor Mohib Mirza in the drama serial 'Jafaa'

Mawra Hocane revealed her sentiments after performing the role of Zara, a domestic abuse survivor in Jafaa. 

In the drama serial Jafaa, the Neem actress portrayed the character of Dr. Zara, a competent gynecologist who is a victim of domestic violence from her husband Hussain.

During episode 21 or the finale episode of Jafaa, actor Mohib Mirza beats up his wife Zara after a heated confrontation over his rage issues and her taking birth control until she passes out. 

The Nauroz star took to her Instagram account to pen a note asserting both grief and empathy for women enduring abuse even silently. 

“TW// it’s both gratifying & horrifying to have been a part of last night’s episode of #Jafaa , it’s been truly heartbreaking to perform Zara as a victim/survivor of domestic violence as I’ve seen many many women in my life go through these experiences & while they’ve come out stronger it continues to be the darkest scar of their lives," the note read.


She continued, "One can’t even fathom how horrible this experience could be when just watching it visually play out in a drama can be so gut wrenching for all of us."

 "I took upon Zara to be able to highlight how victims of emotional abuse continue to be tolerant to such abusers despite the indications many many times as it is very very hard for women to walk away whether it’s out of love or societal pressure it would’ve been too good to be true if she stood up for herself as the very first instant & walked away," the Sabaat star noted. 

Further she shared, "We needed to represent a larger group of women & stay close to reality to be able to spread awareness & be a lesson for women suffering every minute in our country & worldwide. I hope not only is this an eye opener for women who forgive but men who seek forgiveness." 

 "The only solution for women is to walk away & for men is to get help. My heart goes out for women who suffer & for those who were triggered by this episode.. I hope you heal InshaAllah. Lastly THANKYOU SO SO MUCH for such an extraordinary response to our #Jafaa it wouldn’t have been possible without an audience receiving the nuances of our project so well!!!! Lots of love on behalf of the whole team<' Mawra Hocane concludes. 


 


Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Trending News

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Alia Bhatt makes candid confessions about 'Hera Pheri' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Bilal Ashraf drops BTS footage from upcoming project
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Salman Khan faces security threat following Baba Siddique's tragic murder
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Shraddha Kapoor spills all about her relationship status
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ahad Raza Mir reminisces 'Ehd-e-Wafa' days with nostalgic photos
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Aiman, Minal Khan exude sisterly goals as inseparable twins
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Salman Khan cancels 'Bigg Boss' shoot, rushes to hospital after Baba Siddique's death
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Priyanka Chopra offers glimpse into her daughter's playdate and bubble time
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor unveil Sridevi Kapoor Chowk on Dussehra weekend
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Is Alia Bhatt gearing for another Hollywood film after 'Heart of Stone?'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 82nd birthday amidst intense fan fervour
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal dig at Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'