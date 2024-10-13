'Jafaa': Mawra Hocane's performance as victim of domestic abuse 'truly heartbreaking'

Mawra Hocane revealed her sentiments after performing the role of Zara, a domestic abuse survivor in Jafaa.
In the drama serial Jafaa, the Neem actress portrayed the character of Dr. Zara, a competent gynecologist who is a victim of domestic violence from her husband Hussain.
During episode 21 or the finale episode of Jafaa, actor Mohib Mirza beats up his wife Zara after a heated confrontation over his rage issues and her taking birth control until she passes out.
The Nauroz star took to her Instagram account to pen a note asserting both grief and empathy for women enduring abuse even silently.
“TW// it’s both gratifying & horrifying to have been a part of last night’s episode of #Jafaa , it’s been truly heartbreaking to perform Zara as a victim/survivor of domestic violence as I’ve seen many many women in my life go through these experiences & while they’ve come out stronger it continues to be the darkest scar of their lives," the note read.
She continued, "One can’t even fathom how horrible this experience could be when just watching it visually play out in a drama can be so gut wrenching for all of us."
"I took upon Zara to be able to highlight how victims of emotional abuse continue to be tolerant to such abusers despite the indications many many times as it is very very hard for women to walk away whether it’s out of love or societal pressure it would’ve been too good to be true if she stood up for herself as the very first instant & walked away," the Sabaat star noted.
Further she shared, "We needed to represent a larger group of women & stay close to reality to be able to spread awareness & be a lesson for women suffering every minute in our country & worldwide. I hope not only is this an eye opener for women who forgive but men who seek forgiveness."
"The only solution for women is to walk away & for men is to get help. My heart goes out for women who suffer & for those who were triggered by this episode.. I hope you heal InshaAllah. Lastly THANKYOU SO SO MUCH for such an extraordinary response to our #Jafaa it wouldn’t have been possible without an audience receiving the nuances of our project so well!!!! Lots of love on behalf of the whole team<' Mawra Hocane concludes.