Austin Abrams gushes over working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney in 'Wolfs'

Brad Pitt and George Clooney mesmerize everyone around them and Austin Abrams is no exception!
During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Abrams revealed that working with Pitt and Clooney in Wolfs was on his bucket list.
“It would’ve been if I had had the nerve to think about it or the audacity to think that it was possible. I don’t know whose it wouldn’t be on. It’s insane to be able to do that, to work with these two guys that I’ve loved their work for so long,” he gushed.
Even after notable credits to his shoulder including the TV series Euphoria, This Is Us, and Dash & Lily, and the films Paper Towns and Chemical Hearts , Abrams couldn't even believe he was auditioning for Wolfs.
"I thought, 'This is stupid. Why am I making this [audition tape]? I'm not going to get this thing,'" Abrams recalled.
Abrams also gushed about how the Ocean's Eleven actors comforted him during the filming.
“They’re super warm guys and welcoming, so that was really helpful to feel comfortable,” Austin Abrams said of Brad Pitt and George Clooney.
The Apple Original film, Wolfs, which premiered on September 27, became the most-watched movie in Apple TV+ history.