Entertainment

Austin Abrams gushes over working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney in 'Wolfs'

Austin Abrams is well-known for his work in TV series 'Euphoria' and film 'Paper Towns'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Austin Abrams gushes over working with Brad Pitt and George Clooney in Wolfs
Austin Abrams gushes over working with Brad Pitt and George Clooney in 'Wolfs'

Brad Pitt and George Clooney mesmerize everyone around them and Austin Abrams is no exception!

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Abrams revealed that working with Pitt and Clooney in Wolfs was on his bucket list.

“It would’ve been if I had had the nerve to think about it or the audacity to think that it was possible. I don’t know whose it wouldn’t be on. It’s insane to be able to do that, to work with these two guys that I’ve loved their work for so long,” he gushed.

Even after notable credits to his shoulder including the TV series Euphoria, This Is Us, and Dash & Lily, and the films Paper Towns and Chemical Hearts , Abrams couldn't even believe he was auditioning for Wolfs.

"I thought, 'This is stupid. Why am I making this [audition tape]? I'm not going to get this thing,'" Abrams recalled.

Abrams also gushed about how the Ocean's Eleven actors comforted him during the filming.

“They’re super warm guys and welcoming, so that was really helpful to feel comfortable,” Austin Abrams said of Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

The Apple Original film, Wolfs, which premiered on September 27, became the most-watched movie in Apple TV+ history.

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Entertainment News

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Scarlett Johansson drinks to Ariana Grande at ‘SNL’ after party
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
The Weeknd dethrones himself with record-breaking milestone
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Chris Brown concert faces criticism after his history of violence against women
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift hints at major announcement during romantic dinner with Travis Kelce
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
'Dune 2' director shares rare insight into filming spectacular sandworm scene
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Al Pacino reveals he was nearly fired from 'The Godfather'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Matt Damon steps in to resolve Casey Affleck, Joaquin Phoenix rift
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Louis Partridge addresses girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo's 'So American' inspiration theories
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ariana Grande slays 'SNL' with Britney Spears, Celion Dion, Miley Cyrus’s imitations
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift takes big step to make Travis Kelce feel special after birthday miss