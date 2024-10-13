Aiman, Minal Khan exude sisterly goals as inseparable twins

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan pose for a delightful selfie during an outing together.
The Baandi starlet took to her Instagram account on Saturday to prove they are truly soul sisters and nothing can beat the bond they share.
In the mirror photos, the duo proved their love is for always and forever.
For the evening out, Aiman wore an exotic floral buttoned down top paired with black pants and a clutch bag.
Her long tresses cascaded down her shoulders as she posed for a mirror selfie.
On the other hand, the Jalan actress decked up in style in a pink top with her waves flowing through.
As soon as the click did rounds, many of their die-hard fans could not stop gushing over the girls.
One user in awe wrote, "Cutest girls Mashallah."
"My favourites in one frame," effused the second.
"Ohh girls," another penned.
"You guys look so cute together , love you both alot and miss you two also alot," the fourth commented.
To note, the diva never shies away from sharing tidbits from her life ranging from romantic moments with her husband, cherished memories with her twin to quality time with her little ones.
Aiman Khan, who is married to actor Muneeb Butt, is mommy to two adorable daughters while Minal Khan made headlines for her marriage to actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.