'Dune 2' director shares rare insight into filming spectacular sandworm scene

Denis Villeneuve shared his effort behind the epic sandworm-riding scene in Dune 2, revealing that some shots took up to a week to complete.
While conversing with Brett Goldstein the director shared about Dune sequel’s epic sandworm-riding scene.
Previously he revealed that the sequence took 44 days to film, and required a separate crew called the “worm unit.”
“I realized that the way I wanted to approach this, I didn’t want to compromise,” Villeneuve said.
He added, “Most important with visual effects is, how will you shoot it? And I wanted to shoot it with natural light. And I realized it would take months to shoot it. Each shot was very complex. Each shot took sometimes half a day, sometimes a day, sometimes a week for one shot because of the complexity. If I had done it myself, I would still be shooting.”
Villeneuve shared that the worm unit was led by Tanya Lapointe, someone who “understood perfectly my vision,” he said, adding: “She’s my wife, also.”
To note, Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet as lead Paul Atreides, was released in March to rave reviews and earned a whopping $714 million at the worldwide box office.