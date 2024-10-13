Entertainment

Taylor Swift hints at major announcement during romantic dinner with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for second date night in NYC

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for second date night in NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for second date night in NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for their second date night in New York City, following a double date with friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

On Saturday, October 12, the Lover singer and the NFL star were seen holding hands and heading towards Torrisi restaurant.

For the date night, Swift slipped into an Annie’s Ivy corset and matching mini skirt in gold velvet, styled with Versace Medusa Buckle platform mules in black leather.

The singer completed her jaw-dropping look with a black, leather clutch purse with a gold chain from Roberto Cavalli, that retails for $1454.58.

Moreover, the eagle-eyed Swifties caught a hidden detail that many speculated could be an Easter egg hinting at an upcoming announcement.

Taylor’s bag featured a gold "R" and two intertwined "C" shapes created from gold snakes, which ignited speculation that Swift, who often uses "Easter Eggs" to hint at her plans to her fans, was dropping a hint about formal announcement of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is around the corner.

Moreover, Kelce also looked dapper in Marni chunky-knit polo shirt in blue that retails for $929.21, styled with camel combat pants and a white sneaker.

On Friday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen enjoying a double date in the NYC with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store.

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Entertainment News

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Scarlett Johansson drinks to Ariana Grande at ‘SNL’ after party
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
The Weeknd dethrones himself with record-breaking milestone
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Chris Brown concert faces criticism after his history of violence against women
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
'Dune 2' director shares rare insight into filming spectacular sandworm scene
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Austin Abrams gushes over working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney in 'Wolfs'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Al Pacino reveals he was nearly fired from 'The Godfather'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Matt Damon steps in to resolve Casey Affleck, Joaquin Phoenix rift
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Louis Partridge addresses girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo's 'So American' inspiration theories
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ariana Grande slays 'SNL' with Britney Spears, Celion Dion, Miley Cyrus’s imitations
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift takes big step to make Travis Kelce feel special after birthday miss