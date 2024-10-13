Taylor Swift hints at major announcement during romantic dinner with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for their second date night in New York City, following a double date with friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
On Saturday, October 12, the Lover singer and the NFL star were seen holding hands and heading towards Torrisi restaurant.
For the date night, Swift slipped into an Annie’s Ivy corset and matching mini skirt in gold velvet, styled with Versace Medusa Buckle platform mules in black leather.
The singer completed her jaw-dropping look with a black, leather clutch purse with a gold chain from Roberto Cavalli, that retails for $1454.58.
Moreover, the eagle-eyed Swifties caught a hidden detail that many speculated could be an Easter egg hinting at an upcoming announcement.
Taylor’s bag featured a gold "R" and two intertwined "C" shapes created from gold snakes, which ignited speculation that Swift, who often uses "Easter Eggs" to hint at her plans to her fans, was dropping a hint about formal announcement of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is around the corner.
Moreover, Kelce also looked dapper in Marni chunky-knit polo shirt in blue that retails for $929.21, styled with camel combat pants and a white sneaker.
On Friday, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen enjoying a double date in the NYC with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store.