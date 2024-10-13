Mike Tindall makes shocking claims about Royal Family after Harry, Meghan's attack

Mike Tindall has made shocking claims about the Royal Family following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attacks.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made shocking allegations on Royal Family in their Netflix docuseries and a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, after stepping down as working royals four years ago.
In January 2023, Prince Harry shook the royals with his tell-all memoir, titled Spare, which exposed startling details about the insides of British monarchy.
Now, Tindall, the husband of Zara Tindall and the cousin of Prince William, has launched a book with his friends James Haskell and Alex Payne.
In the book, Tindall made many shocking claims in the defense of the Royal Family.
"Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal Family was pretty easy for me,” he writes in the book.
Tindall further added, “They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really."
However, he admitted to being disappointed by the reality of Royal life.
"I expected big trays loaded with scones and exotic fruit tarts. Instead, I got a couple of broken rich teas and what appeared to be a half-eaten malted milk – a leftover from a box of Family Circle biscuits,” he wrote.
Mike Tindall’s book, titled The Good, the Bad & the Rugby – Unleashed, will be released on October 24, 2024.