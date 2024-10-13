King Charles to bring two doctors on Australia trip amid health concerns

King Charles will be joined by two doctors during his upcoming trip to Australia, sparking concerns about his health, as per The Times.
Earlier this week, a news emerged that the monarch, who is battling cancer, will "pause" his treatment during the trip.
The King and Queen’s trip to Oceania will be kicked off on Friday, October 18, before concluding on Saturday, October 26.
According to a source, the royal tour will include “a number of concessions to prevent him from being overworked,” and the monarch will to be monitored closely during the visit.
They further claimed that the decision to pause King Charles’ cancer treatment was taken by “doctors’ advice,” which will resume upon his UK return.
However, Queen Camilla reportedly has some reservations about King Charles upcoming trip amid his health struggles.
According to Queen’s close friends, she was "happy" the King has cancelled his trip to Azerbaijan for COP29 next month, as he needs to focus on his recovery.
“Camilla will be pleased he is not going straight off to Azerbaijan,” an insider told The Daily Beast.
The further added, "She didn’t particularly want him to go to Australia, and she will be encouraging him to take it easy once he gets back—never an easy task."
King Charles was diagnosed with cancer during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate in January.