Royal

King Charles to bring two doctors on Australia trip amid health concerns

King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off their first trip to Oceania on Friday, October 18

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off their first trip to Oceania on Friday, October 18
King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off their first trip to Oceania on Friday, October 18

King Charles will be joined by two doctors during his upcoming trip to Australia, sparking concerns about his health, as per The Times.

Earlier this week, a news emerged that the monarch, who is battling cancer, will "pause" his treatment during the trip.

The King and Queen’s trip to Oceania will be kicked off on Friday, October 18, before concluding on Saturday, October 26.

According to a source, the royal tour will include “a number of concessions to prevent him from being overworked,” and the monarch will to be monitored closely during the visit.

They further claimed that the decision to pause King Charles’ cancer treatment was taken by “doctors’ advice,” which will resume upon his UK return.

However, Queen Camilla reportedly has some reservations about King Charles upcoming trip amid his health struggles.

According to Queen’s close friends, she was "happy" the King has cancelled his trip to Azerbaijan for COP29 next month, as he needs to focus on his recovery.

 “Camilla will be pleased he is not going straight off to Azerbaijan,” an insider told The Daily Beast.

The further added, "She didn’t particularly want him to go to Australia, and she will be encouraging him to take it easy once he gets back—never an easy task."

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate in January.

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Royal News

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Mike Tindall shares Prince George's football fandom and his favourite team
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice plead with King Charles to forgive Prince Andrew
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
King Charles gets big ‘slap in face’ from Australian politicians’ ruthless insult
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Mike Tindall makes shocking claims about Royal Family after Harry, Meghan's attack
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Princess Kate makes bold move in her first surprise appearance
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
King Felipe ends government rivalry with National Day Parade
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
King Charles snubs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in upcoming Christmas invitation
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Crown Princess Mette-Marit fighting for life like King Charles
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Princess Märtha husband Durek Verrett offers glimpse of their exotic honeymoon
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Princess Eugenie shockingly gets very intimate with Jack Brooksbank in public