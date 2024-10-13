Trending

Alia Bhatt makes candid confessions about 'Hera Pheri' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' starring Vedang Raina is not doing well at the box office

Alia Bhatt, whose film Jigra is failing at the box office, revealed she is mad about Akshay Kumar-led Hera Pheri. 

In an interview with The Lallantop, the actress was asked about the first film she ever watched in the cinema. 

Taking a while to recall, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star said,  "I don't want to say something wrong, but maybe Hera Pheri or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

Apart from this, Bhatt also shared a fresh update on the development of other movies starring her. one of the movie from the list happened to be Jee Le Zaraa. 

"There is no schedule right now, no shoot day. Definitely hogi (surely it will be made). It's a film that everybody jo bhi key players hai uss film mein (whoever are the key players in the film) actors, producers directors, everybody wants the film to happen," the Brahmastra star revealed. 

She continued, "The film's production is delayed because they are finding it difficult to get the dates of crew members and actors together." 

 "But, I think sab ke aagar zehan mein hai, intent mein hai toh woh film ban jayegi. (But I think when everyone wants and intends to make the film, it will be made)," Bhatt noted. 

For the uninitiated Farhan Akhtar will direct Jee Le Zaraa, that will star Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the leads. 

