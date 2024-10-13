Chris Brown concert faces criticism after his history of violence against women

Chris Brown’s concert in South Africa faced a major controversy after the people raised the concerns of increasing violence against women in South Africa
As per the report, the Grammy award-winning artist sold out tickets for the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, which is the largest stadium in Africa with over 94,000 seats, in less than two hours also due to high demand, a second December date was added.
However, the tickets were sold out within two hours but the R 'n' B star has faced criticism from people who did not want him to perform due to his violent past.
"When I saw the news that Chris Brown was coming to South Africa, I was shocked and deeply disappointed," said Sabina Walter, executive director of Women for Change, an organisation that advocates for the rights of women and children in South Africa.
Walter added, “The petition was started to send a strong message that we will not tolerate the celebration of individuals with a history of violence against women.”
“When someone like Chris Brown is given a platform in a country where GBV is at crisis levels, it sends a damaging message - that fame and power outweigh accountability,” she shared.
Notably, Chris Brown was involved in a domestic dispute with singer Rihanna in 2009.
He pleaded guilty to assault and received a sentence of five years probation, community service, and domestic violence counseling at the age of 19