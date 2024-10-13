The Weeknd dethrones himself with record-breaking milestone

The Weeknd is reaching blinding heights!
Later this week, the Canadian singer-songwriter reached a new all-time high record by breaking his previous Spotify record.
The Weeknd, who became the first ever singer to get 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify in February 2023, has now shattered that record by having 120 million monthly listeners.
Just below the Blinding lights singer is Taylor Swift on the chart, who is reportedly the only artist having over 100 million listeners per month.
The After Hours singer has held his title of being the more listened artist every month since February 2023.
Besides breaking his own record, The Weeknd has added one more feather to his cap as his song After Hours is now the newest member of Spotify’s Billion Club (the songs which have been streamed over a billion times).
As per TMZ reports, The Weeknd’s After Hours is his 18th songs that has reached 1 billion streams threshold, which is itself a record as no other artist has this number of songs reaching the height.
The singer has recently finished his two houseful shows in Australia with two more scheduled on October 22 and 23 in Sydney.