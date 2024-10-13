Entertainment

The Weeknd dethrones himself with record-breaking milestone

The ‘Starboy’ singer added two more feathers to his cap with stunning achievements

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
The Weeknd dethrones himself with record-breaking milestone
The Weeknd dethrones himself with record-breaking milestone

The Weeknd is reaching blinding heights!

Later this week, the Canadian singer-songwriter reached a new all-time high record by breaking his previous Spotify record.

The Weeknd, who became the first ever singer to get 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify in February 2023, has now shattered that record by having 120 million monthly listeners.

Just below the Blinding lights singer is Taylor Swift on the chart, who is reportedly the only artist having over 100 million listeners per month.

The After Hours singer has held his title of being the more listened artist every month since February 2023.

Besides breaking his own record, The Weeknd has added one more feather to his cap as his song After Hours is now the newest member of Spotify’s Billion Club (the songs which have been streamed over a billion times).

As per TMZ reports, The Weeknd’s After Hours is his 18th songs that has reached 1 billion streams threshold, which is itself a record as no other artist has this number of songs reaching the height.

The singer has recently finished his two houseful shows in Australia with two more scheduled on October 22 and 23 in Sydney.

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Entertainment News

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Scarlett Johansson drinks to Ariana Grande at ‘SNL’ after party
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Chris Brown concert faces criticism after his history of violence against women
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift hints at major announcement during romantic dinner with Travis Kelce
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
'Dune 2' director shares rare insight into filming spectacular sandworm scene
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Austin Abrams gushes over working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney in 'Wolfs'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Al Pacino reveals he was nearly fired from 'The Godfather'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Matt Damon steps in to resolve Casey Affleck, Joaquin Phoenix rift
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Louis Partridge addresses girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo's 'So American' inspiration theories
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ariana Grande slays 'SNL' with Britney Spears, Celion Dion, Miley Cyrus’s imitations
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift takes big step to make Travis Kelce feel special after birthday miss
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother