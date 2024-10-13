Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

World

  by Web Desk
  October 13, 2024
Nashville authorities reported death of 1 person and injury of 9 others in Tennessee State University campus on Saturday evening, October 12, 2024.

According to Nashville police department’s social media post, the dead person was a 24-year-old while the wounded ones are aged 18, however, none of them could be identified.

Speaking about the incident, Nashville police spokesperson, Brooke Reese, mentioned that 5 people were transported through ambulance while the other 5 were shifted through private vehicles to the hospital.

Reese extended, "At this point, there are 10 victims who have been confirmed to have been involved in that gunfire, one of which is deceased."

He stated that hospital is also treating those who were involved in the accident. 

Tennessean newspaper revealed that a text was sent to students at 5:30 pm indicating some uncertainty outside the campus.

Kendra Loney, the Fire Department's spokesperson added that the injured ones might have gunshot wounds.

Spokesperson elongated that the fire might be due to homecoming festivities starting from next weekend.

Notably, no suspect was arrested in this incident, likewise the identity of deceased person was also not revealed. 

