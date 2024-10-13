Scarlett Johansson drinks to Ariana Grande at ‘SNL’ after party

Scarlett Johansson easily succeeded in pulling off yet another chic look on Saturday, October 12, with husband Colin Jost at SNL’s after party
Blowing away Saks Fifth Avenue in New York with her breezy mini dress that featured a floral print, she walked smiling bright in an oversized blazer pulled over.
Per Daily Mail, the actress toasted to Ariana Grande after having watched her perform a quirky sketch show just before the bash began.
Scarlett Johansson kept this cheery outing comfortable in brogue shoes worn together pop socks that showed her ankles.
A large white bow sat on top of her head, packing the star with a nerdy look.
Ariana Grande had offered a really cool singing and talking monologue earlier in the night with comedian Bownen Yang joining her onstage as he played Glinda from Wicked.
Scarlett Johansson was treated to an awesome show since the singer first promised to keep her gig “low key,” then immediately burst into a sky-high song.
There were impressions of Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, and Britney Spears coming along with a group of chorus girls following into Ariana Grande’s footsteps, surely making the crowd go gaga.