Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson drinks to Ariana Grande at ‘SNL’ after party

Scarlett Johansson watched Ariana Grande give a ‘filmy diva’ performance for ‘SNL’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024


Scarlett Johansson easily succeeded in pulling off yet another chic look on Saturday, October 12, with husband Colin Jost at SNL’s after party

Blowing away Saks Fifth Avenue in New York with her breezy mini dress that featured a floral print, she walked smiling bright in an oversized blazer pulled over.

Per Daily Mail, the actress toasted to Ariana Grande after having watched her perform a quirky sketch show just before the bash began.

Scarlett Johansson kept this cheery outing comfortable in brogue shoes worn together pop socks that showed her ankles.

A large white bow sat on top of her head, packing the star with a nerdy look.

Ariana Grande had offered a really cool singing and talking monologue earlier in the night with comedian Bownen Yang joining her onstage as he played Glinda from Wicked.

Scarlett Johansson was treated to an awesome show since the singer first promised to keep her gig “low key,” then immediately burst into a sky-high song.

There were impressions of Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, and Britney Spears coming along with a group of chorus girls following into Ariana Grande’s footsteps, surely making the crowd go gaga.

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Entertainment News

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
The Weeknd dethrones himself with record-breaking milestone
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Chris Brown concert faces criticism after his history of violence against women
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift hints at major announcement during romantic dinner with Travis Kelce
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
'Dune 2' director shares rare insight into filming spectacular sandworm scene
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Austin Abrams gushes over working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney in 'Wolfs'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Al Pacino reveals he was nearly fired from 'The Godfather'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Matt Damon steps in to resolve Casey Affleck, Joaquin Phoenix rift
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Louis Partridge addresses girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo's 'So American' inspiration theories
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ariana Grande slays 'SNL' with Britney Spears, Celion Dion, Miley Cyrus’s imitations
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift takes big step to make Travis Kelce feel special after birthday miss
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother