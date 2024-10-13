Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

The ‘Titanic’ actor was spotted pedaling through NYC with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and niece

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti are exploring the streets of New York City!

The Oscar-winning actor, who began dating the Italian model in 2023, was spotted on a bike ride with his lover on the streets of NYC on Saturday, October 12, 2024, reported TMZ.

With his usual incognito mask and hat, the Titanic actor donned an all-black casual outfit as he pedaled his bike.

Meanwhile, Ceretti opted for a black hoodie, jeans, and a khaki jacket. The model also wore a stylish pair of sunglasses to keep the UV rays at bay.

The couple tried keeping a low profile while enjoying their rides.

In the snaps, Leonardo DiCaprio’s niece, Normandie Farrar, was also seen joining them on their low-key outing. Farrar was captured wearing a hoodie and jeans, as her silky hair blew with the breeze.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti recently participated in fashions shows held during Paris Fashion Week.

This outing comes just a few days after the couple spent some quality family time in Rome with their parents.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio is currently filming for his upcoming movie The Battle of Baktan Cross alongside Regina Hall, Sean Penn, and Alana Haim. The film is slated to release on August 8, 2025.

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Entertainment News

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Scarlett Johansson drinks to Ariana Grande at ‘SNL’ after party
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
The Weeknd dethrones himself with record-breaking milestone
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Chris Brown concert faces criticism after his history of violence against women
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift hints at major announcement during romantic dinner with Travis Kelce
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
'Dune 2' director shares rare insight into filming spectacular sandworm scene
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Austin Abrams gushes over working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney in 'Wolfs'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Al Pacino reveals he was nearly fired from 'The Godfather'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Matt Damon steps in to resolve Casey Affleck, Joaquin Phoenix rift
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Louis Partridge addresses girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo's 'So American' inspiration theories
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ariana Grande slays 'SNL' with Britney Spears, Celion Dion, Miley Cyrus’s imitations
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift takes big step to make Travis Kelce feel special after birthday miss