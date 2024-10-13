Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti are exploring the streets of New York City!
The Oscar-winning actor, who began dating the Italian model in 2023, was spotted on a bike ride with his lover on the streets of NYC on Saturday, October 12, 2024, reported TMZ.
With his usual incognito mask and hat, the Titanic actor donned an all-black casual outfit as he pedaled his bike.
Meanwhile, Ceretti opted for a black hoodie, jeans, and a khaki jacket. The model also wore a stylish pair of sunglasses to keep the UV rays at bay.
The couple tried keeping a low profile while enjoying their rides.
In the snaps, Leonardo DiCaprio’s niece, Normandie Farrar, was also seen joining them on their low-key outing. Farrar was captured wearing a hoodie and jeans, as her silky hair blew with the breeze.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti recently participated in fashions shows held during Paris Fashion Week.
This outing comes just a few days after the couple spent some quality family time in Rome with their parents.
On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio is currently filming for his upcoming movie The Battle of Baktan Cross alongside Regina Hall, Sean Penn, and Alana Haim. The film is slated to release on August 8, 2025.