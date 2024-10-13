King Charles showing ‘no regard’ for Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy in ‘tense quarrels’

King Charles is reportedly engaging in “tense discussions” with Princess Beatrice despite her being in a critical stage of her pregnancy.
According to GB News, Your Majesty has been busy quarrelling with Princess Eugenie and her sister over their father Prince Andrew’s future.
While the Duke of York has been ordered to move out of the Royal Lodge, his daughters are understood to be standing by his right on the property.
An insider said, “Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have spoken to their uncle King Charles, asking him to forgive Prince Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences.”
“They love their father and don’t want him to have to leave his home – a place where they all shared so many happy times. Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, still lives there,” the source added.
Despite these reasons, Your Majesty is still believed to have made his mind concerning Prince Andrew’s stay in the Royal Lodge.
In fact, King Charles said to be showing no regard for Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy as he pulls her into “intense quarrel battles” without holding back.