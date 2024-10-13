Royal

King Charles showing ‘no regard’ for Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy in ‘tense quarrels’

King Charles ‘tensely fighting’ with Princess Beatrice despite her expecting a baby

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
King Charles ‘tensely quarrelling’ with Princess Beatrice despite her pregnancy
King Charles ‘tensely quarrelling’ with Princess Beatrice despite her pregnancy

King Charles is reportedly engaging in “tense discussions” with Princess Beatrice despite her being in a critical stage of her pregnancy.

According to GB News, Your Majesty has been busy quarrelling with Princess Eugenie and her sister over their father Prince Andrew’s future.

While the Duke of York has been ordered to move out of the Royal Lodge, his daughters are understood to be standing by his right on the property.

An insider said, “Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have spoken to their uncle King Charles, asking him to forgive Prince Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences.”

“They love their father and don’t want him to have to leave his home – a place where they all shared so many happy times. Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, still lives there,” the source added.

Despite these reasons, Your Majesty is still believed to have made his mind concerning Prince Andrew’s stay in the Royal Lodge.

In fact, King Charles said to be showing no regard for Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy as he pulls her into “intense quarrel battles” without holding back.

Ariana Grande’s off-pitch ‘Espresso’ gets nod from Sabrina Carpenter

Ariana Grande’s off-pitch ‘Espresso’ gets nod from Sabrina Carpenter
Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See

Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See
Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show

Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show

Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show

Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show

Royal News

Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Princess Eugenie marks 6 years with husband Jack, shares cute family photo
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Prince Andrew plans BIG as daughters Beatrice, Eugenie seek King Charles’ forgiveness
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Prince Harry evens score with King Charles ahead of high-profile trip
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Prince Harry realizes depth of his loss after separating from Meghan Markle
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Mike Tindall shares Prince George's football fandom and his favourite team
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice plead with King Charles to forgive Prince Andrew
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
King Charles gets big ‘slap in face’ from Australian politicians’ ruthless insult
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
King Charles to bring two doctors on Australia trip amid health concerns
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Mike Tindall makes shocking claims about Royal Family after Harry, Meghan's attack
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Princess Kate makes bold move in her first surprise appearance