Entertainment

Liam Gallagher calls off wedding with Debbie Gwyther for THIRD TIME

Liam Gallagher cancelled big day plans with Debbie Gwyther despite her having 'hold over him'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Liam Gallagher cancelled big day plans with Debbie Gwyther despite her having 'hold over him'
Liam Gallagher cancelled big day plans with Debbie Gwyther despite her having ‘hold over him’

Liam Gallagher has cancelled exchanging wedding vows with long-time girlfriend Debbie Gwyther for the THIRD time!

As per reports by different media portals, he is delaying their already detained marriage to focus on making a comeback with brother Noel Gallagher after they reunited for Oasis.

The star has been engaged to his music manager Debbie Gwyther since 2019 and had first put their much-awaited big day on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic breaking out.

Last year, he once again gave his romance partner the same blow because of needing a “hip surgery.”

An insider told The Sun, “Liam Gallagher and Debbie Gwyther are super committed, so aren’t in any rush. They’d rather wait until the Oasis dates are out the way and do a family affair.”

These two have been together for 10 years now after they got in a relationship when the songwriter divorced ex-wife Nicole Appleton in 2014.

His lover is said to have “changed his reputation” by “giving him a healthy lifestyle,” and is even believed to be the key person who reunited him with Noel Gallagher.

A friend informed Mail Online, “Debbie Gwyther knows what’s best for Liam Gallagher. She is strict with him. Unlike his previous girlfriends and wives, he listens to her.”

“You need to be a hell of a strong character to have any sort of hold over him,” another pal claimed.

Despite his fiancé having such a “hold over” Liam Gallagher, why don’t they “just get married instead of postponing their marriage” is still a question fans confusedly ask.

Entertainment News

