Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet step out for romantic dinner date

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet are up to grab pizza!
On Saturday, October 12, The Kardashians alum and her actor boyfriend stepped out in New York City on a low-key date night to spend some quality time.
The lovebirds were spotted at a pizza restaurant named Little Charli in NYC’s West Village neighborhood, which the eatery confirmed via their Instagram stories.
In the snap shared by Deuzmoi on Instagram, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were captured chatting as they sat opposite to each other at a table among the other restaurant diners.
While, it is uncleared what the Kardashian sister was wearing on the romantic date as she was not fully visible in the photo, but the makeup mogul was seen having her hand covering the side of her face as she looked up.
On the other hand, the Wonka actor, while maintaining his low-profile appearance, was spotted in a gray hoodie pulled over his head.
This casual dinner date comes as the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Marty Supreme in Manhattan.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who have been dating since April 2023, have mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight, with their last public appearance been made in August 2024 when Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday.