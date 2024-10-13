Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet step out for romantic dinner date

Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner have been dating since April 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet step out for romantic dinner date
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet step out for romantic dinner date

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet are up to grab pizza!

On Saturday, October 12, The Kardashians alum and her actor boyfriend stepped out in New York City on a low-key date night to spend some quality time.

The lovebirds were spotted at a pizza restaurant named Little Charli in NYC’s West Village neighborhood, which the eatery confirmed via their Instagram stories.

In the snap shared by Deuzmoi on Instagram, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were captured chatting as they sat opposite to each other at a table among the other restaurant diners.

Photo courtesy: Deuzmoi
Photo courtesy: Deuzmoi

While, it is uncleared what the Kardashian sister was wearing on the romantic date as she was not fully visible in the photo, but the makeup mogul was seen having her hand covering the side of her face as she looked up.

On the other hand, the Wonka actor, while maintaining his low-profile appearance, was spotted in a gray hoodie pulled over his head.

This casual dinner date comes as the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Marty Supreme in Manhattan.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who have been dating since April 2023, have mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight, with their last public appearance been made in August 2024 when Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday.

Ariana Grande’s off-pitch ‘Espresso’ gets nod from Sabrina Carpenter

Ariana Grande’s off-pitch ‘Espresso’ gets nod from Sabrina Carpenter
Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See

Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See
Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show

Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show

Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show

Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show

Entertainment News

Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Ariana Grande’s off-pitch ‘Espresso’ gets nod from Sabrina Carpenter
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi star in new short film ahead of ‘Wuthering Heights'
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy another PDA-filled date night in N.Y.C
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Andrew Garfield, Dr. Kate Tamas split 'months ago' after whirlwind romance
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Justin Bieber ‘alienates’ his close people as Diddy scandal unfolds
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Ryan Gosling turns his geek side on while filming ‘Project Hail Mary’
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Country star Brantley Gilbert’s wife delivers baby on tour bus
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Liam Gallagher calls off wedding with Debbie Gwyther for THIRD TIME
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Scarlett Johansson drinks to Ariana Grande at ‘SNL’ after party