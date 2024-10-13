Ryan Gosling turns his geek side on while filming ‘Project Hail Mary’

Ryan Gosling has knocked down portraying first man on moon to addicted history professors, showing that he can comfortably tackle space suits or a bespectacled dude.
Now, most recently, the actor has added playing a teacher-turns-astronaut to his vibrantly colorful string of films.
Per Daily Mail, he looked very low-spirited while shooting for the upcoming sci-fi flick, Project Hail Mary, as it rained down on South Parade Pier during Sunday morning.
Ryan Gosling was photographed conversing with one co-star in a blue striped shirt paired to a neatly hanging maroon tie and a yellow raincoat tailing along.
A frenzy was stirred when queues of locals lined up to get a glimpse of him after people sniffed that he’s shooting there following the arrival of a dozen film trucks and minibuses.
The star was seen mingling with various members from the production team as well as enjoying a cup of hot coffee between takes.
Moments later, he was spotted getting busy on the phone by plugging-in a pair of earphones for listening to something on it.
For the unversed, Ryan Gosling has signed up for the part of a nerdy school-teacher named Ryland Grace, who soon enough becomes an astronaut in Project Hail Mary.
This movie is produced by him and is based on a book of the same name by author Andy Weir of The Martian fame.