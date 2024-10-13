Entertainment

Ryan Gosling turns his geek side on while filming ‘Project Hail Mary’

Ryan Gosling swapped confident Ken Doll with subdued bookish teacher for new project

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Ryan Gosling has knocked down portraying first man on moon to addicted history professors, showing that he can comfortably tackle space suits or a bespectacled dude.

Now, most recently, the actor has added playing a teacher-turns-astronaut to his vibrantly colorful string of films.

Per Daily Mail, he looked very low-spirited while shooting for the upcoming sci-fi flick, Project Hail Mary, as it rained down on South Parade Pier during Sunday morning.

Ryan Gosling was photographed conversing with one co-star in a blue striped shirt paired to a neatly hanging maroon tie and a yellow raincoat tailing along.

A frenzy was stirred when queues of locals lined up to get a glimpse of him after people sniffed that he’s shooting there following the arrival of a dozen film trucks and minibuses.

The star was seen mingling with various members from the production team as well as enjoying a cup of hot coffee between takes.

Moments later, he was spotted getting busy on the phone by plugging-in a pair of earphones for listening to something on it.

For the unversed, Ryan Gosling has signed up for the part of a nerdy school-teacher named Ryland Grace, who soon enough becomes an astronaut in Project Hail Mary.

This movie is produced by him and is based on a book of the same name by author Andy Weir of The Martian fame.

