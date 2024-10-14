Justin Bieber ‘alienates’ his close people as Diddy scandal unfolds

Justin Bieber is “isolating” himself from his closed ones amid the ongoing Diddy controversy!
The Canadian singer, who had been a longtime collaborator of Sean Combs, is going through the toughest time while trying to maintain distance from the disgraced music mogul and focusing on his family.
While it has been reported that Justin Bieber is “thrilled to be a dad,” his past memories are still there to haunt him.
The singer was recently spotted in public in a “haunted” look, leaving his fans and longtime friends worried about him.
As per a source, the Peaches singer has “alienated the people around him. He doesn’t trust them,” after what has happened to him while being involved with Diddy.
The insider also speculated and said that it’s a two-way street and the singer has done some “really crazy s—t,” which is the reason behind this isolation.
Meanwhile, another source, who has worked with Bieber for years, stated, “Do I believe he was involved in some stupid s–t? Yeah. He was a teenager. He was the biggest pop star in the world. Everyone was worried about him, and we didn’t know if he would survive it. People took advantage of everything he did.”
Justin Bieber has been advised to stay as far away as possible from each and every thing that is related to Diddy as it is the only way for him to keep mentally healthy.