Andrew Garfield, Dr. Kate Tamas split 'months ago' after whirlwind romance

Andrew Garfield and Dr. Kate Tamas have officially parted days after a few months of dating.
The self-declared “philosopher” confirmed the breakup rumours under the comment section of her Instagram post on Saturday.
A fan asked her if she’s still dating Andrew Garfield adding, “If so, tell him I’m a fan of him, please. Thank you.”
Kate, 42, announced, “We broke up months ago,” continuing, “But I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved.”
After she broke the sad news, another user asked Kate if she will “ever stop talking” about Andrew as “he has never” spoken about her.
To which, the ex-girlfriend replied, “Sweetheart, the only people who ever talk about or centre a man in my life, work, business and social media are women like you.”
The Amazing Spider-Man actor ignited the dating rumours with Kate in March when he was spotted with her in Los Angeles, having a double date with friends Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham.
They were photographed hugging each other outside the Malibu eatery Zinqué.
When it comes to relationships, Andrew has dated actresses Emma Stone, Rita Ora and model Alyssa Miller in the past