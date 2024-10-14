Trending

Maya Ali gushes over fellow actor Bilal Ashraf's sizzling photoshoot

Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf shared the screen in the drama serial 'Yunhi'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf shared the screen in the drama Yunhi
Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf shared the screen in the drama 'Yunhi' 

Bilal Ashraf’s uber-cool look gets his Yunhi co-star Maya Ali’s seal of approval!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Janaan actor shared a footage channelling his inner beast in a rugged look.

For the photo-op, he wore a beige jacket paired with matching pants giving off a rather pensive look to the camera.

A group of photographers gathered to capture Bilal in one frame at an indoor scenic setting.

While many of his ardent fans believed his new look could be for an upcoming project, others heaped all the praise. 

Many from the media industry also rushed to the comments section to shower love including Sarwat Gilani and others.

Maya, the famed Parey Hut Love actress, was caught off-guard after seeing her fellow actor radiate intense charm and grace. She commented saying, “Ok, someone is not coming slow.”


On the professional front, Bilal and Maya shared screen space in the drama serial Yunhi, a story that revolved around a typical urban Pakistani family, who adopt conservative norms and modest traditions.

The duo reportedly have a mega budget film in the pipeline named Khan Sahab 

Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement

Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement
Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent

Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent

THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag

THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip

King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip

Trending News

King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Vaani Kapoor's film 'Khel Khel Mein' hits Netflix screens
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Sonam Kapoor shares cutesy picture of her son Vayu: 'growin up quick'
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Alia Bhatt makes candid confessions about 'Hera Pheri' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Bilal Ashraf drops BTS footage from upcoming project
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Salman Khan faces security threat following Baba Siddique's tragic murder
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Shraddha Kapoor spills all about her relationship status
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Ahad Raza Mir reminisces 'Ehd-e-Wafa' days with nostalgic photos
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Aiman, Minal Khan exude sisterly goals as inseparable twins
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Salman Khan cancels 'Bigg Boss' shoot, rushes to hospital after Baba Siddique's death
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Priyanka Chopra offers glimpse into her daughter's playdate and bubble time
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
'Jafaa': Mawra Hocane's performance as victim of domestic abuse 'truly heartbreaking'