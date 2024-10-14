Maya Ali gushes over fellow actor Bilal Ashraf's sizzling photoshoot

Bilal Ashraf’s uber-cool look gets his Yunhi co-star Maya Ali’s seal of approval!
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Janaan actor shared a footage channelling his inner beast in a rugged look.
For the photo-op, he wore a beige jacket paired with matching pants giving off a rather pensive look to the camera.
A group of photographers gathered to capture Bilal in one frame at an indoor scenic setting.
While many of his ardent fans believed his new look could be for an upcoming project, others heaped all the praise.
Many from the media industry also rushed to the comments section to shower love including Sarwat Gilani and others.
Maya, the famed Parey Hut Love actress, was caught off-guard after seeing her fellow actor radiate intense charm and grace. She commented saying, “Ok, someone is not coming slow.”
On the professional front, Bilal and Maya shared screen space in the drama serial Yunhi, a story that revolved around a typical urban Pakistani family, who adopt conservative norms and modest traditions.
The duo reportedly have a mega budget film in the pipeline named Khan Sahab