Entertainment

Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show

Salma Hayek was pushed aside by Nicole Kidman at the Balenciaga event of Paris Fashion Week 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024


Nicole Kidman is seemingly tired of posing with Salma Hayek!

In a viral video that emerged over the weekend, the Big Little Lies actress apparently pushed Hayek aside when she tried to pose with Kidman for a photo at the Balenciaga fashion show on September 30, 2024.

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek, in the clip, were captured standing together as they posed for a snap with Katy Perry, but, as the photographer asked them for another take, the A Family Affair actress rejected Hayek.

The video showed the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actress trying to turn Kidman towards the camera, however, as soon as she touched her, the Babygirl actress grabbed Hayek’s hand and pushed it away.

The Expats actress then turned towards Katy Perry, kissed her goodbye, and then exchanged a few words with Salma Hayek before walking past her.

Hayek was heard saying, “Yes please. Advice,” to which Kidman, apparently replied, “You don’t need it,” followed by the Fools Rush In actress responding, “I do.”

Next day, on October 1, Salma Hayek shared a couple of snaps from the event on her Instagram, among which, one of the photos featured her posing with Nicole Kidman, who did not even look into the camera while taking selfie.

Hayek’s furious fans expressed their anger and disappointment with Kidman in the comments.

“Never thought I would be disappointed at Nicole Kidman, sadly I sensed racist vibes!!” wrote one.

Another questioned, “Nicole was so rude to you, why take pictures with her.?”

The third expressed, “Why did you post a picture with Nicole? Ugh.”

The 2024 Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Monday, September 23, and concluded on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement

Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement
Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent

Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent

THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag

THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip

King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip

Entertainment News

King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Ariana Grande’s off-pitch ‘Espresso’ gets nod from Sabrina Carpenter
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi star in new short film ahead of ‘Wuthering Heights'
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy another PDA-filled date night in N.Y.C
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Andrew Garfield, Dr. Kate Tamas split 'months ago' after whirlwind romance
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Justin Bieber ‘alienates’ his close people as Diddy scandal unfolds
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Ryan Gosling turns his geek side on while filming ‘Project Hail Mary’
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Country star Brantley Gilbert’s wife delivers baby on tour bus
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet step out for romantic dinner date
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Liam Gallagher calls off wedding with Debbie Gwyther for THIRD TIME
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Scarlett Johansson drinks to Ariana Grande at ‘SNL’ after party