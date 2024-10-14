Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show

Nicole Kidman is seemingly tired of posing with Salma Hayek!
In a viral video that emerged over the weekend, the Big Little Lies actress apparently pushed Hayek aside when she tried to pose with Kidman for a photo at the Balenciaga fashion show on September 30, 2024.
Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek, in the clip, were captured standing together as they posed for a snap with Katy Perry, but, as the photographer asked them for another take, the A Family Affair actress rejected Hayek.
The video showed the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actress trying to turn Kidman towards the camera, however, as soon as she touched her, the Babygirl actress grabbed Hayek’s hand and pushed it away.
The Expats actress then turned towards Katy Perry, kissed her goodbye, and then exchanged a few words with Salma Hayek before walking past her.
Hayek was heard saying, “Yes please. Advice,” to which Kidman, apparently replied, “You don’t need it,” followed by the Fools Rush In actress responding, “I do.”
Next day, on October 1, Salma Hayek shared a couple of snaps from the event on her Instagram, among which, one of the photos featured her posing with Nicole Kidman, who did not even look into the camera while taking selfie.
Hayek’s furious fans expressed their anger and disappointment with Kidman in the comments.
“Never thought I would be disappointed at Nicole Kidman, sadly I sensed racist vibes!!” wrote one.
Another questioned, “Nicole was so rude to you, why take pictures with her.?”
The third expressed, “Why did you post a picture with Nicole? Ugh.”
The 2024 Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Monday, September 23, and concluded on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.