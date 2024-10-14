Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See

24-time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic's dream of winning his 100th career title was shattered after world number one Jannik Sinner defeated him in the Shanghai Masters.
The Italian tennis player claimed the seventh title of the season after beating Djokovic, 7-6 (4), 6-3, in the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, October 13, 2024.
After losing the finals, the 37-year-old took to his Instagram to congratulate Sinner on his incredible win and thanked his fans for their support.
He wrote, “Tough to take the L at a tournament so close to my heart, but it wasn’t meant to be today. Bravo @janniksin and to your team for today’s win and on an incredible year.”
“To the people of Shanghai and all Chinese fans, thank you for your support, your passion, and your kindness. It’s been very special to be back here. See you soon,” the Serbian tennis player added.
Moreover, he shared stylish photos of himself wearing a sleek dark green suit with black shades, standing amidst greenery, and holding a black umbrella with the caption, “Leaving China in style.”
His classy photos instantly sparked fans' reactions. One user wrote, “Tennis and fashion icon!” while the other added, “Novak will be a model soon.”
A fan commented, “The greatest on & off the court.”
The fourth one gushed, “Elegance in motion, always.”