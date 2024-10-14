Vaani Kapoor's film 'Khel Khel Mein' hits Netflix screens

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is excited as her film Khel Khel Mein hits OTT platforms!
Turning to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Befikre star shared a bunch of pictures revealing the film is now available to watch on Netflix.
The pictures showcased the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starlet flaunting her million-dollar smile with 7.9M followers.
She had her style game on point, wearing a black sleeveless attire with her French braid doing the talking.
Vaani went minimal in accessories sporting ear studs to complement her look. It was her beautiful smile and the enthusiasm behind the OTT release that stole the spotlight.
The post read, “Would’ve been my wallpaper but all phones on table! Watch Khel Khel Mein, now on Netflix!”
Shortly after Vaani announced the film's release, her ardent fans lavished praise in the comments section of the post.
One user all excited wrote, "How adorable you are.”
Another penned, "All time favourite.”
It is pertinent to mention that Vaani Kapoor is now making waves in the Bollywood industry with her new project Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar.
She seemingly has also been roped into to play the lead alongside the Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan, who is all set to make a big bang return to the Indian cinema very soon.