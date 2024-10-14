Trending

Vaani Kapoor's film 'Khel Khel Mein' hits Netflix screens

'Khel Khel Mein' stars Akhshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Vaani Kapoor starred in the film Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar
Vaani Kapoor starred in the film Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar 

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is excited as her film Khel Khel Mein hits OTT platforms!

Turning to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Befikre star shared a bunch of pictures revealing the film is now available to watch on Netflix. 

The pictures showcased the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starlet flaunting her million-dollar smile with 7.9M followers.

She had her style game on point, wearing a black sleeveless attire with her French braid doing the talking.

Vaani went minimal in accessories sporting ear studs to complement her look. It was her beautiful smile and the enthusiasm behind the OTT release that stole the spotlight.

The post read, “Would’ve been my wallpaper but all phones on table! Watch Khel Khel Mein, now on Netflix!”


Shortly after Vaani announced the film's release, her ardent fans lavished praise in the comments section of the post.

One user all excited wrote, "How adorable you are.”

Another penned, "All time favourite.”

It is pertinent to mention that Vaani Kapoor is now making waves in the Bollywood industry with her new project Khel Khel Mein starring Akshay Kumar. 

She seemingly has also been roped into to play the lead alongside the Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan, who is all set to make a big bang return to the Indian cinema very soon. 

Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement

Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement
Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent

Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent

THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag

THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip

King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip

Trending News

King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Maya Ali gushes over fellow actor Bilal Ashraf's sizzling photoshoot
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Sonam Kapoor shares cutesy picture of her son Vayu: 'growin up quick'
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Alia Bhatt makes candid confessions about 'Hera Pheri' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Bilal Ashraf drops BTS footage from upcoming project
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Salman Khan faces security threat following Baba Siddique's tragic murder
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Shraddha Kapoor spills all about her relationship status
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Ahad Raza Mir reminisces 'Ehd-e-Wafa' days with nostalgic photos
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Aiman, Minal Khan exude sisterly goals as inseparable twins
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Salman Khan cancels 'Bigg Boss' shoot, rushes to hospital after Baba Siddique's death
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Priyanka Chopra offers glimpse into her daughter's playdate and bubble time