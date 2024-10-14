Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Hania Amir proves she is a die-hard fan of the Bollywood star Alia Bhatt!

In a recent interview with a local media outlet, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress credits the Darlings star’s impressive talent.

“I have received many projects simply because I resemble Alia Bhatt,” the Ishqiya actress highlighted that her uncanny resemblance to the Indian superstar has paved a way in her career.

Amir continued, “When brands in India sign contracts with Alia Bhatt, they often approach me for collaborations in Pakistan as well.”

“Alia is a talented and amazing actress and so are Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor,” the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress expressed her fondness. 

For the unversed, Pakistan’s dimple queen has gained considerable popularity in India, owing to recent images and videos of her attending Indian rapper Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in the UK went viral, 

Diljit invited the diva on stage to view the audience with him and the latter felt highly obliged over the honour. 

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra starring Vedang Raina as her sibling has failed at the box office, sparking a wave of concern among her fans. 

