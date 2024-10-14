Kareena Kapoor offers major 'Monday Motivation' with Mat Pilates session

Kareena Kapoor’s latest photo doing Mat Pilates motivates fans to start their Monday on a healthy and positive note.
On Monday, Kareena's fitness trainer Namrata Purohit took to Instagram to share an inspiring picture of the actress working out.
In the shot, the Veere Di Wedding star is seen lying on a mat placed on the ground as she performed her Mat Pilates session with full dedication.
For the workout, the Jab We Met star rocked black leisurewear and kept her eyes closed with the workout glow on her face doing the talking.
The post was accompanied by a caption that read, "Monday Motivation - Mat Pilates with @kareenakapoorkhan Workout anywhere.. anytime! All you need is your body.”
Soon after the post did rounds, the admirers of the Mujhse Dosti Karoge actress did not hesitate to react.
One user penned, “Love her passion for yoga.”
Another wrote, “Our fittest yoga queen.”
“Yoga does not change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees,” the third effused.
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will next star in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn.
The movie boasts an ensemble star cast consisting of A-list celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar.