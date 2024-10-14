Royal

Kate Middleton sets key condition to make her next big appearance

Princess Kate made first public appearance after completing chemotherapy last week in Southport with Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024


The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton most likely to make a grand appearance on an important event, but on one big condition.

Kate has just returned to public facing duties last week, after completing her nine-month long preventive chemotherapy, and now looking forward to huge Christmas celebrations with the Royal family.

As reported by Express UK, Catherine is gearing to join her husband Prince William, their kids Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte and other members on this year’s festive occasion, but only if she feels "fit and well" on the day.

A well-placed source has also confirmed that Kate is still taking tentative steps to remain healthy amid public return after months long health woes.

"Kate is on the guest list for this year's Christmas gathering," the source revealed.

They continued, "She's keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there's no pressure for her to attend.”

"Obviously everyone is looking forward to having her there, but if she doesn't feel up to it on the day, the family will understand,” added the insider.

It is pertinent to mention, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in January last this year, a month after last year’s Sandringham Christmas gathering.

This update comes after Buckingham Palace aides sent invites to royal members for this year's Royal Family Christmas dinner, scheduled to be held in the ballroom at Sandringham House.

Last week, Princess Kate made a surprise visit to Southport to meet the July's stabbing incident victims families.

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Royal News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles ‘struggling to win’ as Prince William grabs control over monarchy
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Royal Family fails to disclose official gifts for 4 years
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles joins Prince William to push Duchess Sophie ahead of Princess Anne
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Princess Eugenie accused of continuously upstaging Princess Beatrice
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Duchess Sophie reduces to tears after hearing heartbreaking truth
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Princess Kate attends Prince Louis' first football match after beating cancer
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles’ engagements in Australia conditioned on frightening demand
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Queen Camilla’s son shares REAL reason for still calling her 'Your Highness'
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Princess Eugenie marks 6 years with husband Jack, shares cute family photo
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Prince Andrew plans BIG as daughters Beatrice, Eugenie seek King Charles’ forgiveness