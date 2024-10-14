Kate Middleton sets key condition to make her next big appearance

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton most likely to make a grand appearance on an important event, but on one big condition.
Kate has just returned to public facing duties last week, after completing her nine-month long preventive chemotherapy, and now looking forward to huge Christmas celebrations with the Royal family.
As reported by Express UK, Catherine is gearing to join her husband Prince William, their kids Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte and other members on this year’s festive occasion, but only if she feels "fit and well" on the day.
A well-placed source has also confirmed that Kate is still taking tentative steps to remain healthy amid public return after months long health woes.
"Kate is on the guest list for this year's Christmas gathering," the source revealed.
They continued, "She's keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there's no pressure for her to attend.”
"Obviously everyone is looking forward to having her there, but if she doesn't feel up to it on the day, the family will understand,” added the insider.
It is pertinent to mention, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in January last this year, a month after last year’s Sandringham Christmas gathering.
This update comes after Buckingham Palace aides sent invites to royal members for this year's Royal Family Christmas dinner, scheduled to be held in the ballroom at Sandringham House.
Last week, Princess Kate made a surprise visit to Southport to meet the July's stabbing incident victims families.