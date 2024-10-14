North Korea to destroy cross border roads amid escalating tension with South Korea

Seoul claims that North Korea is preparing to blow up the highly militarized cross-border road with South Korea after the drone conflict.
According to Sky News, South Korea’s military spokesperson said that North Korean troops are working on the roads to explode them as early as Monday, October 14, 2024.
The spokesperson of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lee Sung Joon, told a briefing, “They have installed screens on the road and are working behind those screens, preparing to blow up the roads.”
Destroying the roads is a part of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's plan to cut off ties with the South and to officially declare it the North's enemy.
Moreover, the new escalation came after the North accused the South of sending drones to drop propaganda leaflets on Pyongyang three times in October 2024.
Following the drone launch, the North Korean military warned of a “horrible disaster” if the drones were seen again in the territory and said it has put eight-armed artillery units at the border "on standby to open fire."
South Korea has refused to comment on whether it has sent the drones or not. However, it threatened to punish the North if the safety and security of its citizens was affected.
To note, experts believe that the North will not launch a full-scale or surprise attack as it knows that its military cannot match the combined military strength of South Korea and the United States.