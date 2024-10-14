World

North Korea to destroy cross border roads amid escalating tension with South Korea

Destroying roads will officially declare South Korea as the main enemy of North Korea

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Destroying roads will officially declare South Korea as the main enemy of North Korea
Destroying roads will officially declare South Korea as the main enemy of North Korea

Seoul claims that North Korea is preparing to blow up the highly militarized cross-border road with South Korea after the drone conflict.

According to Sky News, South Korea’s military spokesperson said that North Korean troops are working on the roads to explode them as early as Monday, October 14, 2024.

The spokesperson of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Lee Sung Joon, told a briefing, “They have installed screens on the road and are working behind those screens, preparing to blow up the roads.”

Destroying the roads is a part of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's plan to cut off ties with the South and to officially declare it the North's enemy.

Moreover, the new escalation came after the North accused the South of sending drones to drop propaganda leaflets on Pyongyang three times in October 2024.

Following the drone launch, the North Korean military warned of a “horrible disaster” if the drones were seen again in the territory and said it has put eight-armed artillery units at the border "on standby to open fire."

South Korea has refused to comment on whether it has sent the drones or not. However, it threatened to punish the North if the safety and security of its citizens was affected.

To note, experts believe that the North will not launch a full-scale or surprise attack as it knows that its military cannot match the combined military strength of South Korea and the United States.

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

World News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
São Paulo struggles with widespread power outages following devastating storm
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Donald Trump pledges significant immigration reforms to secure border control
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Poland's parliament speaker rejects Tusk's proposal to suspend asylum rights
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Kamala Harris unveils bold new policies to win over black voters ahead of 2024 election
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Lithuania may have Social Democrat leader as PM after elections
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Third assassination attempt? Police arrest armed man outside Trump rally
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Ukraine blasts Russia for alleged execution of captured troops after latest accusations
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Afghanistan stands at 116th in Global Hunger Index amidst worsening food crisis