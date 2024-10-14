Tom Holland follows footsteps of Blake Lively for new business venture

Tom Holland has decided to follow the footsteps of renowned Hollywood actress and fashion icon Blake Lively for his new exciting venture.
The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor made a major announcement about his upcoming business venture on Sunday.
Tom revealed that he will be launching a non-alcoholic beer brand named Bero on October 16, 2024.
Back in 2021, Blake started a business of sparkling mixers called Betty Buzz.
Tom recently posted a picture of himself taking a sip of the beer from a branded glass while standing in a kitchen. He penned the post, “Something’s brewing…Launching 10.16.24. Berobrewing.com LINK IN BIO.”
As per the official website of the brand, there will be three brews sold, each of which is "equally familiar and completely new.”
The Avengers: Endgame star gave up on drinking alcohol in early 2022.
He got candid about his sobriety it during a conversation for Jay Shetty's podcast that aired in July 2023
"I could sleep better. I could handle problems better, things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had so much, such better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter," the actor explained.
Moreover, Tom and Blake are not the only celebrities who started a non-alcoholic drinks company, Katy Perry also launched non-alcoholic apéritifs range De Soi in 2022.