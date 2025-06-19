Justin Bieber breaks silence on personal trauma, emotional struggles

Justin Bieber has finally stepped forward to share about his traumas amid health challenges rumours.
The Peaches singer took to his Instagram to share his personal text between him and someone unnamed that he’s cut ties with.
In a post Bieber said his former friend doesn’t understand where his “anger” comes from.
“I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me,” he wrote.
The Baby singer went on to say, “My anger is a response to pain I have been through. Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean.”
The recipient replied, “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.”
In the message, Bieber responded, “Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told you I didn’t need you as a friend. I have good friends. Who will respect these boundaries.”
At that point, Bieber told the person to back off and said he was going to block him.
To note, this exchange of messages came amid the rumours of Bieber's mental health as some noting cryptic social media posts and others pointing to past traumas and recent relationship changes.