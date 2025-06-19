Justin Bieber breaks silence on personal trauma, emotional struggles

'Peaches' crooner said his former friend doesn’t understand where his “anger” comes from

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Justin Bieber breaks silence on personal trauma, emotional struggles
Justin Bieber breaks silence on personal trauma, emotional struggles

Justin Bieber has finally stepped forward to share about his traumas amid health challenges rumours.

The Peaches singer took to his Instagram to share his personal text between him and someone unnamed that he’s cut ties with.

In a post Bieber said his former friend doesn’t understand where his “anger” comes from.

“I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me,” he wrote.

The Baby singer went on to say, “My anger is a response to pain I have been through. Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean.”

The recipient replied, “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.”

In the message, Bieber responded, “Ouch. This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short lived relationship. I wasn’t kidding when I told you I didn’t need you as a friend. I have good friends. Who will respect these boundaries.”

At that point, Bieber told the person to back off and said he was going to block him.

To note, this exchange of messages came amid the rumours of Bieber's mental health as some noting cryptic social media posts and others pointing to past traumas and recent relationship changes. 

Read more : Entertainment
Miley Cyrus pens moving note after Paris show: ‘milestone I treasure deeply’
Miley Cyrus pens moving note after Paris show: ‘milestone I treasure deeply’
The ‘Something Beautiful’ singer performed an exciting live show for Spotify in Paris to celebrate her entry into the Billions Club
Taylor Swift unexpectedly gets named drop by Bad Bunny
Taylor Swift unexpectedly gets named drop by Bad Bunny
Rapper Bad Bunny dated supermodel Kendall Jenner in early 2023 before breaking up in December 2023
Sabrina Carpenter reveals real reason for staying 'weed' free
Sabrina Carpenter reveals real reason for staying 'weed' free
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about her decision to stay away from 'weed'
Gigi Hadid reveals daughter Khai’s cute self-curated breakfast menu: See
Gigi Hadid reveals daughter Khai’s cute self-curated breakfast menu: See
The Vogue model, Gigi Hadid, shares adorable spring photo dump featuring daughter Khai in latest Instagram post
Miley Cyrus, mom Tish make rare joint appearance after dismissing rift rumors
Miley Cyrus, mom Tish make rare joint appearance after dismissing rift rumors
The ‘Flowers’ crooner surprises her fans with a highly-anticipated joint appearance with mom Tish Cyrus and half-sister Brandi Cyrus
Kim Kardashian drops hot take on ‘accountability’ amid Kanye legal battle
Kim Kardashian drops hot take on ‘accountability’ amid Kanye legal battle
Kim Kardashian share Kanye West hare joint legal and physical custody of their four children
'Harry Potter' villain Ralph Fiennes offers crucial tips to new Lord Voldemort
'Harry Potter' villain Ralph Fiennes offers crucial tips to new Lord Voldemort
Ralph Fiennes played the original villainous role of Lord Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' franchise for five films
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates historic career milestone with heartfelt note
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates historic career milestone with heartfelt note
The ‘Short n’ Sweet’ singer achieves historic new height in her career through her latest track ‘Manchild’
Khloé Kardashian takes dig at trolls amid Ozempic rumours
Khloé Kardashian takes dig at trolls amid Ozempic rumours
Khloé Kardashian finally opens up about weight loss journey amid Ozempic speculations
Taylor Swift’s texts with Blake Lively set to be revealed after new ruling
Taylor Swift’s texts with Blake Lively set to be revealed after new ruling
Blake Lively’s plea to keep Taylor Swift texts out of Justin Baldoni lawsuit denied in court hearing
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo beef: alleged feud takes unexpected turn
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo beef: alleged feud takes unexpected turn
Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift's feud escalates amid shocking claims
'28 Years Later' director draws parallel between fiction, COVID-19
'28 Years Later' director draws parallel between fiction, COVID-19
Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's horror film '28 Years Later' is a sequel to their 2002 thriller '28 Days Later'