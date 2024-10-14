Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey set boundaries with ‘meddling’ Baldwin parents

  • October 14, 2024
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are being protective parents!

The couple, who recently welcomed their first child, a boy, Jack Blues Bieber, are reportedly maintaining distance from the model’s parents, Stephen and Kennya Baldwin, and keeping their son away from their influence, reported Daily Mail.

It was also reported that the businesswoman, who has long clashed with her parents over religious and political beliefs, is herself also limiting interaction with them.

As per a source, “Hailey’s relationship with her family has been eroding for some time now. She was closer with her mom, but that started to break down when she fell pregnant because she didn’t want to tell her family for months.”

However, the tension between the Biebers and the Baldwins escalated when Stephen shared a post where he asked fans to pray for Hailey and Justin, which sparked concern for the couple.

“Christians please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and draw close to the Lord,” wrote Hailey’s father alongside a video of Justin Bieber singing.

The insider continued to add that this ultimately led the Rhodes founder had a blowout with her family.

“She told him [Stephen Baldwin] that she did not want him meddling in her life,” revealed the tipster.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Justin Bieber has been alienating his closed ones amid the ongoing Diddy scandals and lawsuits.

