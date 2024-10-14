'Game of Thrones' auction breaks records with STAGGERING haul

Game of Thrones continues to shatter records but this time with its memorabilia!
Heritage Auctions' highly anticipated Game of Thrones: The Auction event has concluded after 3 days run with staggering sales in Dallas.
From Thursday, October 10 to Saturday, October 12, the company made $21,115,718 in a "completely sold-out" event that witnessed over 4,500 bidders worldwide, selling over 900 items from the hit HBO series.
The crown jewel of the event was the famous Dragon-Forged Iron Throne, molded from the original screen-used throne, which fetched staggering $1.49 million after a six-minute bidding war.
Other notable sales included "the weighty, ornate, 'hero' version of the Valyrian steel bastard sword Longclaw, gifted to Jon Snow by Lord Commander Jeor Mormont” which was used by Kit Harington's character Jon Snow throughout the series.
The iconic sword was the second most expensive of the items, which raked in $400,000.
Jon Snow's "Beyond the Wall" outfit from Season 7 collected $137,500, while his famous Night’s Watch ensemble sold for $337,500, as per auction house.
Among other memorabilia were "Jaime Lannister’s black-leather armor ensemble" and "Arya Stark’s boy ensemble."
"Daenerys Targaryen’s white-and-gray arctic rabbit fur coat adorned with the triple-dragon head brooch/cape clasp” garnered $156,250.
As per the release, Game of Thrones auction was "second on the all-time entertainment auction list only to the $22.8 million Debbie Reynolds event held in 2011.”
Game of Thrones, based on George R. R. Martin’s novel ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019.