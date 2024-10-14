King Charles’ engagements in Australia conditioned on frightening demand

King Charles will touch down for a very “historic” visit to Australia on Friday, but he won’t be allowed to carry out any public engagements before “acclimating” to the new surroundings.
Since the country is ten hours ahead of the United Kingdom, both Queen Camilla and her spouse will have to rest a while for getting used to the new time zone as well.
During this time, King Charles would have also paused his cancer treatment for a whole of 11 days, so his royal team would be taking extra precautions.
Once the duo settles down, Her Majesty and the Monarch will be escorted to some iconic landmarks in Canberra, then Sydney.
A source told Express UK, “King Charles and Queen Camilla will arrive three days before undertaking any engagements which will give them time to get used to their surroundings.”
“There’s a time zone issue and also a change in weather which they will have to adjust to,” the individual pointed out.
While King Charles has touched down in Australia 16 times before, this will be his very first tour as the British throne’s monarch.