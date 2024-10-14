Entertainment

Halle Berry recalls early career struggles: 'Shared 1 bedroom with 15 girls'

The 'Never Let Go' actress got candid about her journey to stardom in recent podcast

  • by Web Desk
  October 14, 2024
Halle Berry is giving rare insights into her struggling days before rising to stardom!

During her recent appearance at Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Never Let Go actress spilled shocking beans on her early days of career where she had to share one-bedroom apartment with 15 girls.

The actress revealed how she made the leap from beauty pageant circuit to professional modeling after an Ohio pageant organizer motivated her to move out to Illinois and join their modeling agency.

"She said, ‘Come to Chicago, I’ll hook you up with modeling and [you’ll] make a bag of cash, just relax for a year and then figure out what you’re gonna do.’ I said ‘Okay,’” recalled Halle Berry.

However, the reality after moving out turned out to be “a big bunch of crap” for the Catwoman actress as she explained that the organizer never told her that she “would be in a one-bedroom apartment with like 15 other girls sleeping on the floor in bean bags.”

Six months of struggling and staying in the cramped apartment, Berry realized that she was ready for a change. The actress also encouraged her roommates to “get own places.”

While living with a roommate, Berry managed to get her first ever acting role.

Halle Berry, who began her acting career with ABC TV series Living Dolls in 1989, was last starred in 2024’s Never Let Go.

