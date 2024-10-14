Duchess Sophie reduces to tears after hearing heartbreaking truth

Duchess Sophie moved to tears during an emotional encounter with women and young children in Chad, a country in Central Africa.
Sophie, who is the first member of the royal family to visit Chad as a global champion of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda and a supporter of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI).
The 59-year-old reduced to tears after hearing the "devastating" stories from women were raped by soldiers, in exchange of water and food.
After listening to the harrowing stories of Chad's women and their daughters, Sophie with teary eyes noted, "I daren't even describe to you what they've been doing to children."
She added, "It's not just about the sexual violence, which is horrific because they're having to exchange food and water for sex, and if they don't they kill them."
"These women have no option but to leave. And even then they're lucky. If they can get away, because some of the villages and towns that they come from, they can't even leave their houses any more. If they leave their houses they get killed," Sophie added.