Prince Harry faces off with Prince William over new family role

Prince Harry and Prince William are once again facing off eacother as new family role looms!
On Sunday, July 27, Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster and godson of King Charles, welcomed his first child with his wife, Olivia Henson.
“Thrilled to announce the birth of their baby daughter. Both the Duchess and Cosima are doing well. The Duke and Duchess now look forward to spending this special time together as a family," the couple announced last week.
Now, rumors have been mounting over who will be named the child’s godparent as Grosvenor is a godfather to Prince William and Prince Harry’s first sons, Prince George and Prince Archie.
According to a report by GB News, the Duke of Sussex might miss out on being named a godparent as Prince William is the favored candidate to step into the role due to ongoing tensions between Harry and the Royal Family.
Grosvenor maintains a strong relationship with both Prince Harry and Prince William.
The Prince of Wales even attended the duke’s high-profile wedding ceremony at Chester Cathedral in the role of an usher in 2024.
While duke’s another longtime friend Harry was also invited to the ceremony, he did not attend it as relationships with the rest of the Royal Family remained frosty.
Neither Prince Harry nor Prince William has publicly acknowledged the joyous arrival of baby Cosima but private congratulations are believed to have been extended to the new parents.