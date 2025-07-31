Prince William secures huge partnership after UK return

Prince William has finalized a major deal after attending Euro 2025 with daughter Princess Charlotte.
The Prince of Wales, 43, will be backing the building of new homes in south London as part of his five-year Homewards mission with a partnership of Duchy of Cornwall and the Centrepoint charity, which William is a patron of.
Seyi Obakin, the chief executive of William’s charity, shared in an official statement that Centrepoint was excited to work with the Duchy and the local council on the housing project.
He said, “Centrepoint is committed to ending youth homelessness in the U.K., and we know that can only be achieved through collaborative effort. By linking rent to individual income levels, this Innovative Housing Project offers more than shelter it offers young people the stepping stone they need to pursue their careers.”
The chief executive addend, “Through this project, we will demonstrate the effectiveness of this housing model and, hopefully, inspire similar solutions across the country."
As per his statement, the housing project aims to demonstrate that eradicating youth homelessness is achievable.
Prince William’s partnership with his Duchy of Cornwall and the Centrepoint charity was announced after he returned to the UK earlier this week.