‘The Simpsons’ showrunner makes shocking admission about show’s eventual end

Matt Selman's 'The Simpsons' has been on air since 1989

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
‘The Simpsons’ showrunner makes shocking admission about show’s eventual end

The Simpsons showrunner and executive producer Matt Selman made shocking admission about the long-running animated series' inevitable finale.

During a recent interview with People, Selman revealed that he's struggling about the show's eventual conclusion.

To note, the show's 36th season premiered airing a "series finale" episode on September 29.

Selman admitted that “I'm in super denial about” the possibility of losing one of the show's primary cast members.

"I don't think about it, so I'm just going to not think about that," he added.

The Simpsons’ primary cast includes Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria and Harry Shearer since its 1989 debut.

Selman went on to share, "But certainly, it's just if the show ever does a last episode."

The Simpsons’ writer since 1997, further opened up about his vision for the series' potential final episode.

"I just hope it's just a regular episode with no Winky Winky stuff at all," he shared.

Selman further added, "Just a great family story, just like a classic story that's just funny and involves the whole family and doesn't feel like it needs to wrap up anything or change anything or tie anything up or be magic or talk to the audience directly."

After the recent "series finale" episode, Matt Selman downplayed the need for a grand finale.

"We did that. We just did that. We covered it. Check that off the list," he said.

The Simpsons has been on air since 1989.


