NewJeans' comeback shattered as Ador sues Danielle with explosive lawsuit

K-pop girl group NewJeans' awaited full-member return hit with major setback after Ador drops and sues Danielle

By Sidra Khan

NewJeans’ fans are hit with a heartbreaking update.

On Monday, December 29, The Korea Times shared a bombshell update, reporting that the popular K-pop girl group’s eagerly-awaited full-member comeback has been thrown into doubt as their agency, Ador, has announced the termination of its exclusive contract with member Danielle.

In addition to dropping the 20-year-old Australian-South Korean singer, the agency has also sued her in an explosive multi-million lawsuit.

In its official statement, Ador opened up about the status of their long discussions with Minji, Hanni, and Danielle, who had said they wanted to return after the Seoul Central District Court ruled on October 30, 2025, that all five members must stay with the company until 2029.

"Following the court's ruling, we’ve held numerous conversations with Minji, Hanni, Danielle and their families. Hanni, along with her family, visited Korea and engaged in discussions with us. Through sincere dialogue, she made the decision to remain with Ador, respecting the court’s decision,” they noted.

They shared that talks with Minji are still ongoing and no final decision has been made yet. However, with Danielle, the company has reached a conclusion.

“We determined it would be difficult to continue with Danielle as a NewJeans member and Ador artist and notified her today of the termination of the exclusive contract,” the statement said.

Ador also stated that they plan to take legal action against Danielle’s family and former CEO Min Hee-jin, claiming they played a role in causing the dispute that delayed the group’s activities and led to efforts to leave the agency.

The entertainment agency also confirmed that three members of NewJeans – Haerin, Hyein, and Hanni – are on track to start activities again. However, Danielle’s exit and Minji’s unresolved status leaves the full five-member comeback unlikely for now.

Notably, NewJeans – who debuted as a five-member group – has a strong team identity, which is why any lasting change to the lineup would be a major shift for the group and their fans.

